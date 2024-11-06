Former Cracker Barrel Employee Said She Knows The Real Reason Restaurants Don’t Serve Apple Dumplings Anymore. – ‘They were like, we can’t admit to that.’

It’s always a bummer when your favorite restaurant gets rid of a menu item that you loved with all your heart.

And it’s even worse when you never get a good explanation.

But today we’re finally gonna get some answers!

A woman who used to work at Cracker Barrel took to TikTok and told viewers why the popular restaurant chain doesn’t serve apple dumplings anymore.

The woman said, “Sometimes I randomly think about how I used to work at Cracker Barrel, and when they were forced to put all the nutritional info and calories on the menus, they had to take apple dumplings off the menu because it had so many calories in it.”

The woman added, “They were like, we can’t admit to that, and there was outrage that the apple dumplings were taken off. I mean outrage. It was just a known thing that we didn’t talk about the apple dumplings, we just didn’t bring it up.”

Gone, but not forgotten…

