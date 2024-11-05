Former Employee Gets Fired Over A Simple Misunderstanding, So His Friends Prank Call The Boss In The Middle Of The Night

When you lose a job over something ridiculous, sometimes you just need to vent.

But what happens when your friends take things into their own hands and decide to serve up a little petty revenge in the form of late-night phone calls for your old boss?

In today’s story, one group of friends band together to do just that.

Here’s how it all played out.

We prank called my former boss Years ago, I was fired from a job as a barista. It happened because I asked a friend who happened to be there as a customer if she wanted to hang out later. Apparently, a customer complained that I made them uncomfortable because they thought I was hitting on a customer. I was pretty upset about it at the time and was complaining about it to my then almost but not-quite-official GF during a party she was throwing.

The almost GF enlisted her friends to help get the boss back.

She gathered her friends and extracted the boss’s phone number from me. Everyone (except me, so she wouldn’t know it was my fault) started taking turns prank-calling her. It was the middle of the night, and by the time we were done, the boss was literally shrieking at people. I feel a bit bad about it now, but it was very satisfying at the time.

Wow! Obviously, she didn’t get much sleep that night.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit relate to this situation.

According to this person, the boss asked for it.

Similar experience, but this person got written up rather than fired.

That’s pretty savage to prank your own job – when you work there.

Ouch. His inbox must’ve gotten buried.

As a boss, you should always provide write-ups before you let an employee go for good.

This boss was totally unfair, so the revenge is well-deserved.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.