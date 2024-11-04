Homeowner Loves To Use His Snowblower To Remove Snow From His Neighbors’ Sidewalks, But He Had To Get Creative After One Neighbor Complained About The Noise

In parts of the world that get cold in the winter, like Wisconsin, snow can be a problem.

In today’s story, a man who lives in Wisconsin loves to use his snowblower every chance he gets and that includes using it to remove the snow from neighbors’ sidewalks.

The problem is that one neighbor complained about the snowblower.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

It’s too loud when I snowblow your sidewalk? Ok! I have a sweet snowblower and I love to help out my neighbors by doing the whole block. I’m that guy.

He decided not to help him.

After a moderate snow a few years (6″) my neighbor told me that he’s ‘very sensitive to noise’ and not to snowblow in front of his house. So, later that same winter we got 17″. I got every house on the block front and back except for his.

The snow turned to ice.

Even better he was out of town, the weather warmed slightly for an afternoon then dropped again so his 17″ of snow became a wall to wall glacier. I live in Wisconsin. This is how we entertain ourselves in the winter.

That’s funny because he obviously wouldn’t have minded the sound of the snowblower since he wasn’t even home.

