He Was Annoyed By His Ex-Wife And Her New Husband, So He Got Revenge With The Help Of An App And An Electric Gate

Sometimes adults come up with the pettiest revenge ideas.

In today’s story, one man hates his ex-wife and her new husband, so when they see each other at his grandson’s birthday party, he thinks of a way to annoy them before leaving the house.

Read the story below for the full details.

You shall not pass I was attending my grandson’s birthday. It was at my daughter’s house.

He controls the gate using an app on his phone.

She has an electric gate that can be opened by a keypad or an app. I have the app to open and close the gate. If you are inside the gate, you can’t access the keypad. You need the app or someone with the app needs to open the gate for you.

Apparently, he hates his ex-wife and her new husband.

My ex-wife and her horrible husband were at the party. I don’t even acknowledge their presence when I see them. They really are horrible.

So, he controlled the gate using his app.

People start leaving the party. When I see them leave, I use the app and open the gate. When I see my ex leaving, I just watch their car pull up to the gate.

He made them wait before they leave.

They sit there for a couple of minutes. I announce to my brother and wife that I could open the gate, but I just don’t feel like it. When the gate opens, I announce that I’m willing to close the gate. I do so. I’m a petty petty man.

Petty indeed! Let’s see what others on Reddit have to say about this.

If you can’t be civil to your ex-spouse and their new partner, be petty!

