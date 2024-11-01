Her Boyfriend Broke Up With Her Because He Didn’t Want Kids, So She Left Him With A Rotten Smell To Remember Her By

Different people react differently to breakups.

Breakup revenge This was many years ago. My ex and I were together for 3 years. It was, by far, the worst relationship of my life, but being in my mid-twenties, I didn’t know any better.

Things were getting rough. He was a classic mommy’s boy, and it was miserable. Finally, one morning over coffee, he said we probably should break up. Shocked, I asked why.

He said he didn’t want to have kids.

He replied that he had been lying to me about wanting children for three years. He actually didn’t want to have kids, but lied to date me. I was annoyed.

I immediately left for the gym. After my workout, I realized I was completely done. I called out of work, contacted our landlord, and put in 30 days notice.

He was shocked, but completely avoided packing and cleaning, all of it. I packed everything of mine. It came to the day before inspection when he finally hired a moving company to arrive and pack his items.

Petty revenge… The fridge was his, and I had just bought an entire gallon of milk and chicken to cook for dinner. When the packing company arrived, I didn’t say anything as they wrapped up that fridge for a year long storage at his dad’s warehouse.

I just watched them haul it off while laughing internally knowing his family was going to wonder what ungodly smell was coming from the warehouse. And how long it would take for it to be discovered.

I am now happily married to an amazing man with two kids. So grateful that jerk finalize grew some balls to be honest.

A lying, stinky ex deserves all the rotten smell in the world!

Being honest really isn't that hard.

