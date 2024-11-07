Her Brother Won’t Let Her Bring Her Husband To His Wedding, So She Refuses To Go As Well

Wedding planning always comes with drama.

AITA for refusing to attend my brother’s wedding because he didn’t invite my husband? My younger brother is getting married soon and, while I’m excited for him and his husband, there’s a pretty big issue. He’s decided to have a really small wedding just a handful of close friends and family and he’s not inviting my husband.

To give you some background, my brother has never really liked my husband and they’ve had their fair share of disagreements over the years. I always thought that regardless of their differences, family should come together for important moments like this. When I expressed my disappointment about my husband not being invited, my brother told me it’s his wedding and he wants it to be intimate with people he feels comfortable around.

I felt pretty strongly about it and told him that I wouldn’t be attending if my husband wasn’t invited. For me, it’s a package deal. My husband and I are a team and it just feels unfair to make me choose between supporting my brother and supporting my husband.

Now my brother is upset and thinks I’m being dramatic, saying I’m putting him in a tough position. To complicate things, some family members have jumped in, saying I’m being unreasonable. That my brother deserves to have the wedding he wants without feeling guilty about inviting someone he doesn’t want there. I believe in family loyalty, but I’m starting to wonder if I’m overreacting by saying I won’t go.

