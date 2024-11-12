Her Classmate Dropped Her Pen And Expected Her To Pick It Up, So She Did But She Gave Her Something Extra Too

Tons of TV shows and movies feature snobby rich kids who treat other students like servants.

But it happens in real life, too.

The student in this story may think twice about treating people like this again.

Check out what happened when she got exactly what she asked for.

A little ink for the entitled The other day during study hall, I was doing my work when a girl sitting near me dropped her pen. It rolled right next to my chair. She could easily bend over to pick it up since we were only about a meter apart.

The audacity kicks in here.

Instead, she called out to me in a very snobby manner, “Fille! Fille, va chercher mon stylo!” (Girl, girl, go get my pen), as if I were her maid or something. I usually am happy to help, but I also do not appreciate being ordered around as if I was MY DUTY to pick up her things for her. She extended her clean, manicured hand, complete with expensive nails, expecting me to retrieve the pen for her. Which I did.

Then came the special delivery.

I calmly picked it up and turned it around so that the writing side was pointed toward her hand, and “accidentally” smudged some ink on her palm. Without saying another word, I turned back to my assignments while she silently screamed at her now dirty hand. Also, snobby girl was a year younger than me. You could tell that she was rich and popular by her looks and her personality.

Here is what folks are saying.

Ew. But I applaud your agility.

I wouldn’t, but if it’s a fountain pen, I’d admire it.

That seems extreme.

LOL I bet you’d get suspended, though, if it hit someone.

It sounds like she could stand to be less lazy.

Pen stains are hard to get off your skin.

Too bad.

