Her Daughter Wanted To Switch To An Elite Private School Just Like Her Brother, But She Refused Because She Thinks Her Daughter Might Not Fit In

As parents, we want what’s best for our kids so we give them the opportunities to soar higher.

This woman, however, thinks her daughter can’t handle a switch to an elite private school, unlike her son whom she sent there for better education.

This is despite her daughter wanting to switch.

Her reason? She’s worried her daughter won’t fit in.

Read below and decide whether or not you think her excuses hold water.

AITA for refusing to switch my daughter to another school. I have a daughter (15F). She was always happy with her school and has good friends.

This woman narrates how she transferred her son to a private school.

Some years ago, when my son was her age, I switched him to an elite private school. Not because I thought the education was better, but they follow an international curriculum based on the UK system. And this is helpful for applying to international universities who recognize the system. My son will be studying engineering abroad.

Her daughter got jealous and wanted to switch schools, too.

At the time when my son changed schools, my daughter said she was happy not to switch schools and said it would be hard to make new friends. However, now since he started attending, she has gotten jealous. She started reading his textbooks, especially the science ones, and going through things like the yearbook. She is now upset with me because I refused to switch her to the school, even though she herself at the time said she was happy where she was.

She said the education isn’t better.

While I can afford it, the education isn’t really better and I only sent my son there so that foreign universities recognize the credential better. Furthermore, the school environment would be quite different. She goes to a girls only school, and this is co-ed.

She’s worried her daughter might not fit in.

Most of the girls at the school are foreigners with different values. And they are usually the kids of diplomats and embassy workers. And the boys are either the kids of diplomats or the ultra rich locals. I am concerned this could cause her to either not fit in or lose her morals. AITA here?

Let’s see how other people reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal opinion.

This one thinks the mom doesn’t trust her daughter.

This user is being honest with their comment.

Uh oh! There are a lot of YTAs.

Finally, this user thinks she’s favoring one over the other.

Seriously, why can’t both of them have the same opportunity?

This woman needs to do some serious soul-searching.

