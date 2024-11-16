Her Neighbor’s Dogs Kept Dumping On Her Lawn And Wouldn’t Stop Barking, So One Weekend She Played Barking Sounds On A Loop On Her Speaker And Left

Isn’t it the best when the most sweet and innocent people show their evil side?

In today’s story, a guy’s mom was so done with her neighbors that she decided to get petty!

Find out what the mom did.

I think my mom got petty revenge on her neighbours? My mom is a sweet, shy, loving and generous woman. She loves kids, animals and everyone.

Things got bad!

She moved to a new neighborhood where everyone around her has at least one pet dog. She is not a dog owner but likes them still. HOWEVER….her front lawn is the poop lawn for about 5 different dogs. She keeps a beautiful lawn and garden and she has very young grandchildren including toddlers who visit frequently.

It’s not just the dog poop that’s bad!

There are fresh piles of poop every day that she goes out and cleans up. But that’s not actually the worst of it. Multiple times a day the dogs of the houses on either side of her own house bark back and forth at each other.

She got her revenge!

She can’t relax out in her backyard without being interrupted by high-pitched yapping from both directions. Well she had to leave for two days to go somewhere, but before she left she got out a speaker and amplifier and downloaded a playlist of nothing but the sound of annoying dog barks.

Played it on repeat on full blast aimed out in her backyard and left.

Yikes! That’s a smart mom move! This might teach the neighbors a valuable lesson.

Pet owners in this neighborhood should watch out for the shy mom now!

