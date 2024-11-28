He’s Never Felt Close To His Stepmother, So He’s Not Sure Why He Should Go Out Of His Way To Help Out During A Difficult Pregnancy

Blended families can be hard for everyone involved, especially when the step-parent and the kids don’t naturally get along.

AITA for not helping my dad’s wife during my mom’s parenting time? My dad and his wife are expecting a baby together. She has a 10 year old daughter already. Dad has me (16m). They’ve been together for about 7 years and married for 4. It’s been 5.5 of knowing them for me. I don’t like my dad’s wife.

I find her really bad with respecting boundaries and overly pushy. When she was still only dating my dad she showed up to be a parent chaperone for my class field trip, even though she and dad knew mom was doing it and I had already said no to her. She kept trying to make me walk closer to her than my mom too.

When I ignored her mostly she got really upset about it. Dad told me I could have appreciated that she wanted to be there for me. When they were engaged she made me come dress shopping with her and kept pushing for me to give feedback on the dress. I said repeatedly I didn’t care. She told me I should help my new “bonus mom” find the perfect dress. I pulled a disgusted face and she asked what that was for. I told her she wasn’t my bonus mom and I hated that title.

She told me she doesn’t want to be my stepmom. She wants to be my bonus aka second mom, and I didn’t have to like it but I had to lump it and one day I’ll love her back. When schools were virtual because of Covid and I had to go to my grandma’s house while mom worked. She showed up at grandma’s house and tried to take me to her and dad’s house. My grandma threatened to call the police on her because she wasn’t supposed to be there. A few times she brought her daughter to try and make us give in. Didn’t work. So yeah, I don’t like her. I just about tolerate her. But I don’t care about her at all and I’m not super worried for her now.

Her pregnancy is high risk and she was diagnosed with a pretty risky illness/condition. It’s her kidney and something else. But after she found out she was pregnant she started getting really sick and this diagnosis makes the pregnancy high risk too. She goes to the hospital three times a week for treatment and has to stay in bed when at home. When dad has parenting time he makes me get lunch ready for me, his wife and her daughter and I’m supposed to see if she needs anything.

I do it as a chore not because I care. But now they expect me to go to his house for a bit after school when it’s mom’s parenting time and make lunch for her and her daughter. I refused and mom had my back.

Dad told me I should be doing more to help because this is my family and my unborn (half) sibling at risk and my “bonus mom”. When I didn’t give in dad told me I should be more mature and understand compassion and helping family. AITA?

