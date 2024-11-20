November 20, 2024 at 1:22 pm

He’s Sick Of Getting Texts From A Scammer, So He Responded By Sending Them Something They Can’t Unsee

by Ashley Ashbee

There are lots of stories online of people getting creative to get a scammer to stop calling.

This one takes creative to a different (and disgusting) new level.

Did it do the trick?

Read on and find out.

Probably traumatized a scammer

Every once in a while I get a text from an unknown number saying something like “Hey do you remember me?”

I’ll reply with “Who is this?”

“It’s Emily I met you, you forgot me?”

She keeps dealing with it like this.

One time the scammer even sent me a picture of a young pale Asian woman, asking me to send them a picture back.

I always block and delete but eventually they text me from a different number.

A few weeks ago I got another scam text “Hey how are you, do you remember me?”

I ask “Who is this?”

“It’s Amy.”

I don’t respond.

Twenty minutes later another text from “Amy” saying “I’m meeting up with Tina tomorrow do you want to come?”

But then she took a different approach.

I’ve had enough so I google images of the worst hemorrhoids that I can find.

I send the image of something truly awful picture of a hemorrhoid to “Amy” and tell her “No, sorry I can’t make it tomorrow I have really painful hemorrhoids!”

“Amy” never replied back.

Here is what folks are saying.

But does it work?

Good luck! We all are.

That would be satisfying.

Maybe occasionally, but not this frequently.

How do scammers sleep at night?

Not very well, with nightmare pictures in their minds!

