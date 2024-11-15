His Brother and Sister-In-Law Asked Him To Babysit Their Daughter While He’s On Vacation With Friends, But Even Though He Doesn’t Want To Babysit He Doesn’t Know How To Tell Them No

Many aunts and uncles have no problem babysitting their nieces and nephews.

However, if it’s during a vacation with friends that they were really looking forward to, babysitting a child is most likely not part of the itinerary.

In today’s story, a man is complaining about his brother and sister-in-law who want him to babysit their little girl at the same hotel where he plans to stay.

Read the full story below.

AITA for wanting to go on vacation with friends and not babysit my niece who is in the same hotel? To start things off, I (29M) and three of my friends booked a weekend trip (Friday to Sunday) a few weeks ago. It‘s my first time off since the beginning of May. To say I am thrilled is an understatement. We plan to party at night and chill at the pool by day.

He told his brother about the trip.

I also told my brother (43) and my SIL (39) a few weeks ago that I was really excited to stay in this specific hotel since it is on the pricier end. Yesterday, my brother contacted me and said that they will be staying in the same hotel with my niece (4) at same time as me.

His brother said they are excited that he could help babysit his niece.

In the message, he wrote that they are also really excited that I can help with my niece since I am also there, and they can relax for the meantime And according to them, I have nothing better to do.

However, he just wanted to relax and have fun.

Do not get me wrong, I love my niece to pieces, but I really want to enjoy this weekend and not have any responsibility for anyone besides myself. I want to relax, be drunk, and have fun with my friends.

He feels frustrated.

They are staying in the same hotel so I can‘t avoid them even if I wanted to. The vacation is not refundable. I am either stuck with babysitting (her parents are really pushy and I am the worst at setting boundaries) or my family will think I hate my niece. I am really frustrated! So, AITA if I tell them I don‘t want to spend time with them?

I bet he wishes he had never told them about the trip!

He should tell them he has plans and that doesn’t include babysitting.

