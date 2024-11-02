His Pregnant Ex Asks For Financial Help After She’s Left By Her New Boyfriend, But He Sends Her Packing

Things get tricky when relationships end and kids are involved.

You both have an obligation to parent and raise the kids, so you have to work together even when you don’t feel like it.

That said, a divorce does mean you don’t have to care about the other adult’s problems anymore.

Which is exactly how this man felt when his pregnant ex showed up trying to guilt him out of some money.

AITA for “letting” my ex and my kids’ half siblings “be poor” when I could help? I have an ex with whom I share two kids (13M & 12M). Our relationship did not work out and we broke up seven years ago.

He has been taking care of the kids all this time.

Since I was the financially stable one, she wanted me to have full custody. I have had full custody ever since. She has visitation, but she only uses it intermittently. Quickly after the breakup, she started dating a guy “with money.” He is from overseas. She quickly got pregnant by the guy and they had a son. The guy did not want to “raise someone else’s kids,” so she moved three hours away and completely stopped seeing our kids for almost two years.

It turns out the guys’ money was actually family money, and when his conservative family found out about my ex and the baby, they cut them off. Also, their son had some developmental issues. She got pregnant again and a few months later, her BF left and returned to his home country. She is now 6-ish months pregnant with no job and taking care of a special needs kid.

She called me last week and asked me for financial help. They are living out of a motel and she is running out of money. I have a lake house about 30 minutes from her. She asked if she could stay there. I said “no.”

She asked if I would send her money, I said, “no.” She called me an AH. She said that I am letting “my family” suffer unnecessarily when I have the means to help. I told I have no obligation to help.

We have been arguing ever since. AITA

The comments sound rough but that’s the reality!

She left her kids and now she can’t use him or them anymore.

