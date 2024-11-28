Homeowner Was Upset That A Golf Course Was Built Next To Their Property, So They Started Playing A Recording Of A Rooster Crowing

It can be annoying to buy a home and then have the adjacent neighborhood developed in a way that you dislike.

Sometimes there’s nothing you can do about it but move.

In today’s story, a homeowner tries to get revenge when a golf course is built next to their property.

Let’s see how the homeowner plays the long game of petty revenge…

Homeowners lose fight against golf course being built adjacent to their property so they’ve been petty about it *for 14 years*. One of the women in my Zoom chat told us a story this morning about a couple that was part of a fight against a golf course being built adjacent to their property. They were so upset about losing, that ever since the golf course was built they’ve played a tape of a rooster crowing nonstop very loudly, possibly 24/7.

The revenge may not actually be making a difference.

(Since my friend is a normal person who only plays golf when it’s light outside, she doesn’t know if it goes on all night as well, but it has always been on when she’s played there during the day.) This is professional level, very long game petty, although it hasn’t made any discernible difference unless it did bother some players enough that they didn’t go back there to play.

The problem here is that the homeowners and neighbors have to listen to the rooster crowing too!

This is revenge on literally everyone!

