Husband Surprises Wife With Cravings, But Gets the Order Wrong And Chaos Ensues

In a bid to brighten his wife’s day, a husband surprises her with a food treat she’s expressed a craving for in the near past.

But when his thoughtful gesture misses the mark, it spirals into a culinary catastrophe…

Read on for the story!

AITA for surprising my wife with food she mentioned wanting, but not getting exactly what she expected? My wife has mentioned in the past that she wanted to try the Krabby Patty burger and a pineapple Frosty from Wendy’s. On my way home from work, I decided to surprise her. I picked up a Krabby Patty burger, a chicken sandwich for myself, and two pineapple Frostys.

Yum!

I knew she was about an hour away, so I told her I had a surprise waiting for her when she got home. To keep the food fresh, I put her burger in the fridge and the Frosty in the freezer. I even ordered the burger without lettuce, thinking I could avoid it getting soggy, and we have lettuce at home that we could add fresh. When she got home, she was excited about the Frosty and asked, “Is there a Krabby Patty burger too?” I told her to check the fridge, and that’s when things went downhill.

Uh oh…

She got upset because the burger was cold and I didn’t get fries. She said that real “justice” would have been me waiting for her to come home so we could both get fresh food together, or at least putting my food in the fridge too, so we’d both be eating cold food. She accused me of always expecting grand thanks for doing gestures that aren’t as big as I think they are, and said I didn’t listen to her, since she wanted the full meal, not just the burger and Frosty.

Well, an ask is an ask…

She also said she’s not going to pretend to be grateful for something that wasn’t what she asked for. I was just trying to do something nice, and now I feel like my gesture was totally unappreciated. AITA?

All right, so that took a turn…

And you know what? Reddit thinks wifey has a solid point here.

This person says he really should’ve listened better and waited.

This person would never want this “surprise.”

And this person is also one of the many rolling their eyes.

Guess when it comes to culinary surprises, sometimes the delivery can leave a bitter taste.

Try seeing it from the other person’s point-of-view once in a while.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.