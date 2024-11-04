‘I swear I’m going to lose my mind.’ – Walmart Customer Said She Pressed The Store’s “Help” Button For 35 Minutes Before She Was Helped

I went to a Walmart last week to pick up a few things and the bars of soap were locked up.

SOAP!

What is this world coming to?!?!

And, judging by this TikTok video, I’m not the only person who’s annoyed by this.

A woman named Sam posted a video and shared the frustrating experience she had when she tried to get help from employees at her local Walmart.

Sam wanted to buy a pack of markers that were locked up behind glass in the store and she told viewers, “I’ve been pressing this for literally 17 minutes. I swear there’s more expensive **** not locked up. I swear I’m going to lose my mind.”

In the video’s caption, Sam explained that she tried to find an employee to help her out and two workers she spoke to didn’t have keys to unlock the case.

Sam said she felt “like a Karen” but an employee eventually asked for assistance on the store’s loudspeaker.

Sam said she was waiting for 35 minutes when a manager finally helped her out.

She said, “A multi-billion dollar company should be supplying their stores with an ample amount of staff, paying them a livable wage that makes them happy to do their job and supply enough equipment (radios and keys) if they’re going to lock up this much merchandise of all types.”

She added, “It causes so much unneeded stress for the few employees with keys and subjects them to harassment from unkind people. It also makes the shopping experience for a PAYING customer a nightmare.”

@s.mariecole I walked around and found 2 employees who said they couldn’t help me because they dont have keys and walked away. I called the stores customer service desk twice 10 mins apart and a nice lady announced on the speakers that i needed this case unlocked. I finally found a manager after 35 minutes who had to walkie the guy with the key. She said the button was going off and he “must have been ignorinf you” because he answered her immediately. Y’all saying “go look for someone” i did. what else was i supposed to do? A multibillion dollar company should be supplying their stores with an ample amount of staff, paying them a livable wage that makes them happy to do their job and supply enough equipment (radios and keys) if they’re going to lock up this much merchandise of all types. It causes so much unneeded stress for the few employees with keys and subjects them to harassment from unkind people. It also makes the shopping experience for a PAYING customer a nightmare. It took 38 mins total to wait for the case to be unlocked. Turned off comments because you giys keep fighting with each other and its sad. @Walmart #walmart #customerservice ♬ original sound – sam

Here’s what folks had to say.

What in the world is going on at Walmart!

