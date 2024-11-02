‘If you don’t tip you cost your servers money.’ – Customer Told This Waitress in Advance That They Wouldn’t Be Tipping And Their Exchange Was Fascinating

Well, this is a unique approach, but I guess you have to give this person some credit for originality.

A waitress posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what happened with a customer who got right to the point with her.

She told viewers, “A lady came into my restaurant today and asked me if it was okay if she didn’t tip. And I said, ‘Yeah. That’s fine. It’s not mandatory.’”

The waitress continued, “She says, ‘Oh, so you’re not gonna be one of those servers giving a big stink about not tipping?’ And I said, ‘No, ma’am. It’s fine. It evens out in the end.’”

She told the customer that it all balances out because some customers tip more than she expects and some tip less.

She continued, “I had to explain this whole thing of how if you don’t tip, servers will still have to pay money on your bill, and you [are] actually costing us money.”

The waitress said the customer ended up tipping her 10% and she said, “I was like, ‘Great,’ because it covers my tip out. I’m wondering do people just not know unless they work in the service industry…that if you don’t tip you cost your servers money?”

