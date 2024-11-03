Influencer Friend Posts Creepy Compilation Of Woman’s Husband Online, So She Calls Her Out On Her Weird Behavior

A close friendship takes a bizarre turn when one friend, an aspiring influencer, decides to record her pal’s husband during their outings without consent.

What was intended to be a harmless compilation quickly spirals into a creepy online spectacle, leaving the woman feeling violated and betrayed.

When she confronts her friend about the boundary crossed, the situation escalates into a public showdown, revealing the darker side of their relationship.

AITA for calling my friend a ‘creepy weirdo’ after she posted a TikTok about my husband? I (28F) am friends with this girl, let’s call her June (also 28F). In fact, my husband (32M) and I often hang out with June and her boyfriend; i.e go on double dates, have weekend trips etc. We’ve known each other for over two years. I would say that we four were pretty tight as a group, up until this weekend. My husband is a orthodontist. One of his patients is June’s half sister, Raya (12F). June often is the one accompanying Raya to her dental appointments. June is also a small time online ‘influencer.’ She’s always recording and vlogging and stuff.

My husband and I have made it clear to her and we’re absolutely not okay with our faces in her vlogs online and she seemed to respect that boundary. We don’t use social media (apart from Reddit), and we trusted her word when she said she’s not gonna post us online. Cut to last weekend, my brother sent me this TikTok link with the message ‘Dude you gotta watch this.’ I opened the link and it directed me to June’s TikTok account. She doesn’t have much followers (less than 10k) but the particular video he sent me had like half a million views/likes (I’m not sure which). Lo and behold, it was a video compilation of my husband with the title ‘God I see what you’ve done for others’.

The video was honestly the creepiest thing I’ve ever seen. She had recorded my husband during various of our double dates together, and it was clear he wasn’t even aware he’s being recorded. In some of the clips, she would start with her face and then pan the camera towards my husband with a ‘cutesy’ expression and mouthing words like ‘oh my god’. The worst one was where he was working on her half sister, Raya, wearing scrubs and she’d recorded EVEN that. She didn’t even bother to blur out the kid’s face while she was lying on the dental chair.

I showed the video to my husband and he was HORRIFIED. He said it made him so uncomfortable and violated knowing that someone had been secretly recording him. He was angry that she’d recorded him working on a patient. He texted her asking to take down the video and delete every video she has of him. First she feigned ignorance, then she said that she meant no harm and that it was all for ‘online engagement’ since, I quote, ‘TikToks with hot guys go viral very fast’ and that she’d gained a lot of followers after posting that.

This was all so weird but my husband and I got our families and friends to report the video and thankfully it’s being taken down now. This pissed off June and she sent me a long text saying how I was jealous of her online success and that I couldn’t stand seeing her succeed blah blah blah. I replied saying ‘you’re delusional and unhinged. You’re not successful and you’ll never be. Stay away from us, you creepy weirdo.’ Now she’s all weepy and depressed and has been telling our common friends how ‘mean’ I was to her. She’s also been posting about ‘mental health’ on her socials and about how mean some women are with their words lol. AITAH?

