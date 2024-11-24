House Tenant Has A Never Ending Amount Of Parcels Delivered And She Just Keeps Buying More, So Her Landlord Has Had Enough And Won’t Allow Them To Be Delivered To The Main House

Unless you work from home all the time, it can be a bit of a nightmare to get parcels delivered.

Will they be left out in the street?

Will they be stolen?

Or will you have to rearrange delivery?

But what if you had a landlord who was always home, would you rely on them to take in the parcels?

This landlord is stuck in such a situation, and, as he explains in this Reddit post, has had enough of his tenants’ shopping.

Read on to find out exactly what he is faced with.

AITA if I tell my tenants they can’t have packages delivered to the house? I have a rental unit in my home, a daylight basement with a separate entrance. I share my mailbox with my tenants, and until recently, I never had issues with mail or deliveries. About seven months ago, I rented to a couple in their mid-forties. She’s a substitute teacher out all day, and he’s “retired” and home during the day. Generally, they’re great tenants—rent is always on time, and they’re easy to live with. However, she’s a shopaholic, constantly ordering packages. I don’t mind occasional deliveries, but the sheer volume has become overwhelming.

Let’s dig a bit deeper and find out what has been happening here.

I frequently order from Amazon and other sites. I have deliveries sent to my garage and notifications set up. I also work from home so I can retrieve packages quickly if drivers miss instructions. So far, no issues and I’ve never had any porch pirates. When the tenants moved in they went on an extended overseas vacation, saying they’d have “a few packages” shipped back. I agreed, but soon became inundated with over 20 large boxes, some weighing 30-40 pounds. I schlepped them to my garage until they returned. I brushed it off, thinking it was a one-time thing. Then they went on a two-week cruise, and more packages arrived.

Take a guess at what happened next.

Since then, deliveries haven’t slowed down. I asked them to set up delivery instructions to the garage and notifications, the same as I did. I made it clear that I don’t want my porch to become a target for thieves, especially since my house faces the main road. Despite this, packages were still left on my porch. Again, I spoke to her, and suggested she rent a mailbox at a nearby postal store, but she said it was too expensive and inconvenient with her schedule. Amazon Lockers don’t work since she orders from other sites. She did agree to have packages sent to her sister’s during vacations, but this doesn’t address the daily issue.

Let’s find out how the situation evolved.

Packages keep coming to my porch, so I must move them to the garage and text them each time, sometimes three or four times a day. It’s become a huge pain, as I have a ruptured disk in my back, which she is aware of. I’ve nearly tripped over boxes just opening the door to leave the house. Two weeks ago, there were two huge boxes taking up my whole porch. I swear, I’ve had to fight the urge to not punt the damn things off the porch as I don’t want to bust my foot.

Uh-oh. Check out this landlord’s internal conflict.

I’m usually easygoing, but I’m fed up with being the “middle man” for her “shopping sprees,” as she jokes, and I feel it is very inconsiderate. I don’t want to seem nitpicky, especially since I already had to address parking issues when they first moved in. I made it clear when I interviewed them that we’d need to respect each other’s space due to our unique shared living circumstances, yet they seem oblivious. They’re on a month-to-month lease, and I’m considering raising the rent for the extra hassle or banning deliveries entirely. AITA, or is my tenant being inconsiderate and rude?

This is a controversial one for sure.

Are the tenants being inconsiderate, or should the landlord accept these parcels as part of his duties.

Let’s see what the people of Reddit thought of this situation.

This person thinks that the situation is entirely the fault of the landlord.

Others thought that the landlord was being too considerate of their tenants’ purchases.

While others found problems with the behavior of both the landlord and the tenants.

This Redditor agreed, while making some practical suggestions.

Unique living situations can always present complications.

The landlord surely has to take responsibility for some of these issues.

