Longhorn Steakhouse Customer Compared The Adult And Kid-Sized Steak Meals And Their Big Price Difference

by Matthew Gilligan

A woman named Kayleigh posted a video on TikTok and compared a regular steak to a kids’ steak at a Longhorn Steakhouse restaurant.

Kayleigh showed viewers the two steaks she bought and said, “This is a regular six-ounce regular sirloin. It comes with a side salad or soup, and I got it with a loaded baked potato. This is $16.49.”

She continued, “And this is the kids’ six-ounce sirloin. I got it with a loaded baked potato as well, and it comes with your choice of drink, and I chose a Coke. This is $9.99, and don’t forget about the free bread.”

It looks like both of the steaks Kayleigh purchased are the same size and she asked viewers, “Is the soup or salad worth an extra $7 to you guys?”

