Man Shared A Hack For Getting DVDs For Free From Redbox Stations. – ‘It’s been several days now; there’s been no charges.’

Call me old-fashioned, but I miss browsing video stores and perusing Redbox machines to look for a movie to watch.

But, as with everything in life, times change.

And it looks like Redbox is just about done…

But there’s a silver lining to this news: a TikTokker named Matt posted a video and showed viewers how they can get free DVDs from Redbox machines.

Matt said, “Redbox went out of business this year, and now this machine is giving away free DVDs. These machines have been disappearing from everywhere, but for some reason, this one is still here at this Walgreens.”

Matt added that he bought and rented two DVDs from the Redbox machine recently but he didn’t get a receipt and his credit card was never charged.

He said, “It’s been several days now; there’s been no charges. So I’m assuming, since there’s not a company for my money to go to, they’re just spitting out DVDs.”

Matt continued, “If you want to take home some physical media or just a fun souvenir from the 2010s I guess, check this out at your local Redbox if you can still find one.”

Check out what he had to say.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

One individual chimed in.

Another person said it worked!

And this viewer spoke up.

I, for one, will miss Redbox…

