Mars Rover Scientists Have Discovered A Mysterious Zebra-Striped Rock And It’s Unlike Anything They’ve Ever Seen

Mars is an interesting place that has many undiscovered aspects to it, which are constantly being researched. NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover has recently sent back images of something quite unexpected.

The rover stumbled upon a zebra-striped rock that is unique against the red surroundings of the planet.

This rock is about 7.8 inches in width and was found in the Jezero Crater, which is north of the equator of Mars. This area is believed to be the site of a lake and river delta in Mars’s distant past.

NASA released a statement about the rock, saying:

“The science team thinks that this rock has a texture unlike any seen in Jezero Crater before, and perhaps all of Mars. Our knowledge of its chemical composition is limited, but early interpretations are that igneous and/or metamorphic processes could have created its stripes.”



While not much is known about this rock yet, some speculate that the rock came from a higher elevation and rolled down into this area at some point.

The Perseverance took a sample of the rock for further analysis. NASA is hopeful that these samples will be collected and sent back to Earth during future missions.

Mars rovers continue to provide incredible images and information.

