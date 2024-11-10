New Mom Is Going To The Family Party So Everyone Can Meet Her New Baby, But Her Family Expects Her To Cook Food To Bring To The Party Too

Being a new mom can be exhausting, and the new mom in today’s story claims she hasn’t had a decent night’s sleep in weeks. Yet, her family still expects her to cook food to bring to a potluck, and she’s not sure how to tell them she doesn’t have the energy to do it.

WIBTA if I don’t bring food to a potluck? My husband’s family throws a park party every year. Just a family get together. I just had a baby. She’s 3 months. My husband is going to be in Mexico for a wedding (he is the best man) that I can’t go to because my daughter does not have a passport and because it’s not in a very safe area in Mexico.

So I’m going to be driving 2 hours to stay with my parents for a few days who live near this park with my baby and my dog. I honestly probably would not have otherwise gone to this party, but everybody wants to see the baby. There’s like 15 aunts that haven’t met her and they all want to see her.

I recently got a text message that said I’m responsible for bringing a dessert and an appetizer. It’s generally frowned upon to just buy store-bought stuff, and everybody usually brings their own recipes and usually most of it doesn’t get eaten. Honestly I wish I had been given alcohol or something because that would have been about 50 times easier.

I’m exhausted, and the idea of going shopping, cooking and trying to juggle everything with a baby just sounds impossible. I haven’t had a decent night of sleep in 3 weeks. I would say I probably wouldn’t eat anything, but I would be lying. I’m not a big eater but I will probably snack on a few things. WIBTA got not bringing food?

This reader thinks OP’s husband leaves too much.

Here’s a vote for not going to the party.

If she goes, this would be a good time to bring store bought food.

If she’s not going to bring something, she should tell the people organizing the party.

If she tells her mom the situation, maybe her mom would make the dishes for her?

Either way, her family needs to help out.

