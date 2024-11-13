November 13, 2024 at 4:49 am

New Mom Shares How To Get Almost A Year’s Worth Of Diapers For Free With A “Diaper Keg” Party. – ‘We have saved so much money.’

by Michael Levanduski

Kids are expensive, there is no doubt about that. One of the biggest expenses for many people is diapers, which really add up fast.

TikToker @justkaleee, however, did something called a diaper keg and was able to get tons of diapers for free.

She starts off standing next to a big box of diapers and says, “This box of diapers right here…Why do you care? Because it is the first box of diapers I have had to buy since my daughter was born last January.”

Wow, that is a long time. She goes on to talk about what she did, “All because we did a diaper keg. Ok?”

That is really impressive. For those who don’t know, a diaper keg is a trend that is similar to a baby shower, but typically the men put it on. Friends and family come over for free beer from a keg, but they have to bring a large box of diapers.

She then talks more about all the diapers they got, “We have saved so much money because of this diaper keg. I also did a diaper raffle at my shower.”

This woman was smart! She knew how to get as much of her baby expenses paid for as possible.

She continues the video saying, “You should do it, because why not. It’s extra diapers.”

Imagine getting almost a year’s worth of diapers from friends and family, and also getting to have a fun party to celebrate your baby.

It sounds like a win-win to me.

The people in the comments were very interested, take a look.

Here is someone wondering what a diaper keg is.

This commenter points out that you need lots of friends and family for this to work.

This commenter got 7 months of diapers FOR HER TWINS!

A diaper keg sure sounds like a great idea to me!

