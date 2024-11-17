‘No technician has ever seen this before.’ – Macbook Owner Said An Update On Her Went Wrong And Apple Wanted To Charge Her $600 To Fix It

Updates are supposed to be good for our computers, right?

I sure thought so!

Until I watched this video…

It comes to us from a woman named Victoria and she talked to TikTokkers about how an update on her Apple Macbook computer ended up costing her a bunch of money.

Victoria said that she installed the macOS Sequoia update and that the screen on her Macbook turned different colors and stopped working.

She went to a Mac store and told viewers, “I left the mall but I do not have a computer. They said ‘No technician has ever seen this before. Your computer might have been the first Mac ever to break while going through an update.'”

The worker at the Apple store told Victoria it would cost $600 to fix her laptop. She wasn’t okay with this idea and, after speaking to a supervisor, she was allowed to get it fixed for free.

Victoria wrote in her caption, “One employee even complained that ‘Apple has been putting out updates that are not ready and are not beneficial to the user.’ My advice is to not automatically update your devices immediately. I love my apple products but they really need to do better with this one.”

Here’s the video.

@victoriaderousseee I dont know what happened, neither does apple. It was extremly confusing and frustrating for myself as well as the apple technicians who initally started trying to power on my computer. One employee even complained that “apple has been putting out updates that are not ready and are not beneficial to the user.” My advice is to not automatically update your devices immediately. I love my apple products but they really need to do better with this one. #apple #macbook #sequoia #update #macbookupdate #appleproducts #macbookair #macbookrepair #dobetterapple #applesupport @apple ♬ original sound – VICTORIA⭐️

Check out what folks had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker has no problems.

And this viewer thinks they know what happened…

Be careful with those updates!

