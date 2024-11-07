People Who Took Advantage Of ATM Glitch To Get Free Money Are Unsurprisingly In Big Trouble

Nothing in this life is free.

Even though we know that’s true, it can sure be tempting to believe it’s not when a bunch of free cash is looking us in the face.

Like, for instance, the recent glitch that caused some Chase ATMs to hand it over for free.

The glitch went viral on social media, stating that if you wrote a check for a large amount and then deposited it in your app or in the ATM, it would give you the cash before the check could bounce.

Otherwise known as passing a bad check, I do believe, and very illegal.

Check fraud is and has always been a criminal offense, and just because this generation has likely never written a check before and so had never heard of it was no excuse.

A Chase spokesperson made clear that they would be prosecuting anyone who tried it.

“Regardless of what you see online, depositing a fraudulent check and withdrawing the funds from your account is fraud, plain and simple.”

It’s unclear how many people actually tried this and/or got away with any cash, but the fact that Chase and other banks issued statements seems to indicate it was at least a few.

Some people have shared their newfound financial distress online, with one showing a -$31k balance in their account, and a few with holds placed on their remaining funds.

Accountant Jim Wang says that the response, at least, reads as least, reads as legit.

“You can’t spend that money because it’s not yours. Just because money appears in your account doesn’t mean it’s literally yours. And if you spend it and are forced to give it back, you’re gonna have to figure out a way to pay it back.”

Common sense, y’all.

Remember, you can’t believe everything you see on the internet.

