Post Office Refuses To Hand Over Package Without ID, But This Customer Outsmarts Them With The Help Of A Stranger

When you’re dealing with strict rules, sometimes thinking outside the box is your best option.

What would you do if you forgot your ID at home and the post office staff wouldn’t make an exception, so you had no other way to get your package?

Would you go home and grab your ID?

Or would you enlist some outside help?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this situation and finds a creative way to solve it on the spot.

Here’s how it played out.

Forgot to being my ID to get my package at the post office? No problem! In Germany (where I live) not all postal delivery people actually ring the doorbell. Some of them are unkind and just claim you weren‘t in. (On other occasions, you are actually not in and the same happens). Then you get a notification and have to pick up your package from the post office within seven days. At the post office, you must present your notification card and legal ID. On this occasion, however, I had forgotten my wallet. The lady at the post office would not make an exception, no matter how nice I asked.

Desperate, she asked the person behind her for help.

So, I turned over the notification card. On the back, there is a field that allows you to write down the name of a substitute person to pick up your package. I turn to the person behind me in line and ask whether they have ID. They do. I ask them for their name, write that name on the card, ask them to pick up my package, and stand by, observing the face of the post office lady who has no choice but to hand out that package.

How’s that for quick thinking?

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit had to say about this.

The post office can’t just hand out packages to anyone who asks – they need to make sure the right person is walking away with it.

