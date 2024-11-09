Postal Service Worker Warned People About Parking Ticket Scams That Look Legit. – ‘It has a QR code on it. You scan it, and you’re either going to do one of two things.’

Great, now we have to worry about scam parking tickets, too?

When will it ever end?!?!

A postal worker named Johnny posted a video on TikTok and offered a PSA about a scam that he thinks people need to be aware of.

Johnny told viewers, “There’s this crazy parking ticket scam that I’ve been seeing all over the city. It’s crazy. It’s probably happening in your city, too.”

He said that scammers are putting fake parking tickets with QR codes on them on car windshields.

He explained, “Once you get that parking ticket, you’re like, ‘Oh, snap, I got a parking ticket.’ It has a QR code on it. You scan it, and you’re either going to do one of two things: you’re going to pay somebody that’s setting you up with your own money, or you’re allowing them access into your phone, and they’re going to have access to your credit cards, all your banking information, stuff like that, you have stored on your device.”

Johnny added, “So watch out for that scam because it’s crazy.”

Scary stuff!

Here’s the video.

Another scam to be aware of…

