Relative Rants About Popular Singer Being Immature, So This Young Family Member Calls Out Her Hypocrisy

At a family gathering, one older woman couldn’t resist a 30-minute anti-Taylor Swift speech, calling her childish and desperate to stay young.

But when a younger family member called her out for trying to do the same, things took a turn.

Apparently, dishing it out is easier than taking it.

AITA for telling a 50 year old relative she was being a hypocrite? I (f, 24) was at a family gathering and a relative (f,58) was going on and on about how much she dislikes Taylor Swift. Which is fine, nobody has to like her, but why talk about her for 30+ min if you dislike her so much? She proceeded to talk about how childish Taylor Swift is and how it’s so sad she has to try and look and act younger than she actually is.

And that’s when I said “well don’t most women hate the idea of growing old and not being considered young anymore? You wear makeup to cover up how you’re aging, and you pretend to be interested in things to try and interact with the younger relatives. Aren’t you technically calling yourself sad then?” She proceeded to tell me “She was wearing glitter on her face that’s childish and pathetic. you’re just immature, you’ll understand when you’re older.” I said “you didn’t say anything about glitter. You just mentioned trying to look and act younger is sad but you do both of those things? Like I understand now, you just don’t want to admit you’re wrong and you’re a hypocrite, but going on a 30 minute rant about how much you dislike a singer isn’t exactly being the poster child for maturity.”

Her response was, “Another immature response.” So I asked, “Can you explain how I was being immature?” And she refused to answer. So I said, “Oh, you just threw out the word immature to try and dismiss me, sorry, that doesn’t work.” She then got upset and got up and stormed out angry. Was I in the wrong?? Also, it wasn’t what she was saying about Taylor Swift or the fact that it was about Taylor Swift that angered me, it’s just the hypocrisy that bothered me. And then I was wondering if maybe I overstepped a little? Was I being immature? Probably, I mean I am 24 after all, but like what’s her excuse?

