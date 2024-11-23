Rude Neighbor Left His Car Parked In Front Of Their House For Weeks, So Petty Homeowner Lets The Air Out Of His Tires

In quiet cul-de-sac these homeowners were fine with taking a lax approach to parking, until one entitled neighbor took it too far.

When the man across the street left his car poorly parked in front of their house for weeks, one husband decided it was time to speed up the exit strategy – one tire at a time.

Read on for the full tale of petty revenge!

Rude neighbor catches husband’s pretty revenge When we still lived in the Houston area, we lived in a cul-de-sac – the corner house on a big lot at a 4 way intersection.

The parking situation was a little unorthodox, but the homeowners were fine with it for the most part.

Our neighbor diagonal from us decided he needed more room in his garage (I guess) and decided to move his Chrysler 300 to the street in front of our house. Our house had a lot of road frontage, so it wasn’t unusual for someone to do that occasionally. We parked on the street often too – it wasn’t an issue.

Until a neighbor started taking advantage of this.

Although, this neighbor left his car there without moving it for WEEKS without even mentioning it to us. He even parked in a crappy way that prevented someone else from comfortably parking there.

So the husband was quick to act.

My husband is the pettiest… and he got fed up and started letting air out of the guy’s tires… starting with the ones on our side of the car so the neighbor couldn’t see from his house. The tires got pretty flat all around and he still hadn’t noticed.

When that didn’t work, they escalate the problem further.

Then after a month of it being parked there, we finally called the county and reported an abandoned car. I mean, how are we to know it was his car if he never bothered to talk to us? They stickered it and he had 48 hours to move it.

This plan seemed to finally work.

We saw him out there with little time to spare airing up tires and jumping the battery. He never spoke to us. No apology or “hey this is my car I live over there,” etc. He never parked there again…we did catch some dirty looks though.

The Chrysler finally found its rightful place – not in front of their house.

After some well-timed revenge, the car was finally gone for good.

Check yourself before you wreck yourself.

