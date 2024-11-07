She Doesn’t Like How Her Sister Bullies Her, So She Has Always Gotten Her Sister’s Kids Thoughtful Christmas Presents With A Side Of Revenge

Siblings can have a special bond, but in today’s story, one little sister really despises a lot of things about her older sister.

She’s always bullied her and brags about everything even when it’s ridiculous.

Her family usually tries to bush her behavior off, but the little sister is getting revenge via Christmas presents for her sister’s kids.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

Petty revenge after years of ridiculous bullying This is going to be quite mild to most people, and extreme to anyone with children. My sister (32) and I (29) don’t get along. We never have and simply never will, as we have got older fist fights have simply become civil conversations when we do see each other. We never message beyond the expectation (birthdays, special events). Something important to note is that she (let’s just say Sara) has 4 kids, the oldest is 13, the others are 4, 2 & 1.

Her sister likes to brag, and she considers her a bully.

She has always been absolutely ridiculous with her bullying as we’ve gotten older, as it’s always about things that no one else cares about. For example she likes to “complain” about her big heavy chest, whilst simultaneously saying she wishes she had tiny ones like mine. My chest is actually not small, but I’m also on the waitlist for a reduction as I don’t want them anyway and I have back problems. She likes to brag about how much she works out and goes to the gym, and how she’s absolutely a size 10 (UK and if she is then I’m a 6), and once tried to get my ex-PT partner in on a conversation about gyms because ‘he’s like her and knows fitness’.

Sara also always seems to think that everything she does is better.

Everything with her is always better or worse, you both have colds? Hers is worse because she’s a mummy. You both have big achievements? Hers is better because she has kids and she a SAHM. You both have children? Well did you know she was told 6 years ago that she would never have another kid (everyone’s pretty sure she wasn’t), and now look at her. Our entire family has coined the phrase ‘that’s just Sara’ when she does these things because it’s that’s frequent.

She gets her sister’s kids thoughtful Christmas presents.

Onto the revenge, as mentioned she has kids, 3 of them are very young, so every single year for Christmas they get wonderful, educational gifts from myself and my partner. The 4 year old has speech issues (suspected autism) so she gets books that help with things like that, you press the buttons and it teaches you words. The middle child got a crawl ball last year, it makes noises and flashes colours whilst rolling encouraging kids to go after it, and it counts teaching them basic numbers. The youngest only got a reasonable gift card last year as she was months old, but this year she will absolutely get something similar.

She gave more details about the types of gifts she gets her sister’s kids.

Our entire family is very into education from an early age, so she can’t complain about these gifts. I have also never gotten them anything that’s noisy for the sake of it (such as instruments), and the oldest kid normally gets money, or the choice to double her gift for her birthday (in February) and go out for a day with myself and my partner where she’s given food, brought some gifts, and sometimes dinner before being taken home. I love the kids anyway as they’re great kids, but knowing that it annoys my sister when they have noisy gifts just makes me smile so much.

