She Told Her Ex’s Mother How Much Money She Gets In Child Support, But Her Ex’s Mother Thinks She Should’ve Kept The Amount A Secret

It can be hard enough getting along with in-laws, let alone the parents of your ex.

Imagine the parents of an ex getting mad at you for telling the truth when that truth puts your ex in a bad light.

In today’s story, one woman tells her ex’s mother how much she gets in child support, and now her ex’s mother is mad at her for sharing.

Granted, her ex’s mother was already mad at her.

AITA For laughing at my ex’s mother and telling her how much child support I’ve been receiving? My ex and I parted ways back in 2023. Ever since it happened, the communication with him and his family has been rocky. He was not interested in providing for our child (6) and I had to apply for child maintenance. He’s in debt with them (circa £1.3k), and has only paid about £120 in total. I’ve not been on good terms with his parents. (Amongst other things, they asked me not to apply for child maintenance etc., as their boy cannot afford it, and so on, so you could say we’re not the best of friends).

Here’s where the problem started- they recently found out about quite a few concerts I’m planning to go to. Yes I’d posted about it on SM, but they have no access to my accounts, I don’t know how exactly they found that info. Recently, during child drop off, my ex’s mother got very upset about the concert mumbo-jumbo and started telling me off for making my ex pay child support I just waste on myself and so on. I couldn’t hold it in and just started laughing, which aggravated her even more.

When she stopped ranting, and I stopped giggling. I told her, that her son’s child support wouldn’t even cover the travel cost of the trip, and they can rest assured that I don’t live off of his child support given. I wouldn’t be able to raise my child on that amount, let alone the both of us. I should’ve stopped there, but I also added that so far we’ve received approximately £10/month. Note: I said that without doing the math, truthfully it’s £11.09 LOL. Which doesn’t even cover the cost of fruit my child eats, so neither of them has any say in how I spend MY own money/ (Note: I’m not sure if it matters, but yes, I work full time, so I spend my earnt money). She called me a liar and stormed off.

Now their whole family are upset with me, saying that I was rude and they expect apologies. I was also told that I was mean for telling them how much I actually receive as it’s put my ex in a bad light. My friends are divided too. Some found the situation hilarious and others say that while it was fair to stand up for myself, I shouldn’t have told her how much I get in ChM. In my defence- I had no idea it was such a big secret. I genuinely assumed she just didn’t care about the amount, and just focused on the idea of me getting any money from them.

Also, it’s worth noting: My child didn’t witness this interaction, she was already indoors. I’m sure it would’ve gone differently (I would’ve stopped the rant sooner) with the kid present. So, AITA for laughing and telling her how much ChM I’ve been receiving?

She should be angry at her son not the mother of her grandchild who seems to have a good job and also be a good mother.

