Shopper Put A Goodwill Store On Blast For Hiding Certain Items During A Sale

Call me crazy, but I thought the point of Goodwill stores was to help people out and give them good deals on all kinds of products, including clothes.

Well, maybe that’s not always the case…

A woman posted a video on TikTok and called out a Goodwill store because of a frustrating experience she had there during a sale.

The woman told viewers, “I’m turning into a Goodwill hater.”

She said she went to the store because it was a red tag sale day…but she couldn’t find any items for sale with a red tag.

The TikTokker said she asked a security guard about what was going on and he admitted to her that there were no red tags on items in the store that day.

In the caption, the woman wrote, “Total ramble, but I don’t understand how they’re allowed to say sale-and it literally not be anywhere on the floor.”

That’s not cool!

