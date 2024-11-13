Shopper Tried To Buy A Discounted Nespresso Machine From Target But It Didn’t Work Out. – ‘Still salty about it.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Everyone loves a good deal!
And everyone gets their heart broken sometimes when they think they are gonna get a sweet deal and things don’t work out as planned.
That’s what happened to a TikTokker named Joy who poted a video and showed viewers what happened to her during a trip to Target.
In the video, Joy grabbed a Nespresso machine from a shelf in Target that was listed as being on sale for $38…but the employee who checked her out wouldn’t let her have it for the discounted price.
The text overlay of the video reads, “Pov: you left target brokenhearted because that one employee you asked didn’t wanna sell the espresso for $38.99.”
The caption to her video reads, “Still salty about it. I still love you @target @Nespresso USA but I was heartbroken lol But yes guys!! Run to Target!!”
Well, that’s a bummer…
Take a look at the video.
@jhoiiaaatotheworld
Still salty about it 😂 I still love you @target @Nespresso USA but I was heartbroken lol But yes guys!! Run to Target!! 🤭 #fyp #fypシ #target #nespresso #targetrun #coffeerun #nespressovertuo #trending
