Shopper Tried To Buy A Discounted Nespresso Machine From Target But It Didn’t Work Out. – ‘Still salty about it.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Everyone loves a good deal!

And everyone gets their heart broken sometimes when they think they are gonna get a sweet deal and things don’t work out as planned.

That’s what happened to a TikTokker named Joy who poted a video and showed viewers what happened to her during a trip to Target.

In the video, Joy grabbed a Nespresso machine from a shelf in Target that was listed as being on sale for $38…but the employee who checked her out wouldn’t let her have it for the discounted price.

The text overlay of the video reads, “Pov: you left target brokenhearted because that one employee you asked didn’t wanna sell the espresso for $38.99.”

The caption to her video reads, “Still salty about it. I still love you @target @Nespresso USA but I was heartbroken lol But yes guys!! Run to Target!!”

Well, that’s a bummer…

Take a look at the video.

Here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer offered some advice.

Another individual spoke up.

And one viewer asked a question.

It didn’t go as planned…

