Shopper Wasn’t Happy With Her New AirPods Max, So She Returned Them After Only Two Hours. – ‘Should’ve listened to TikTok.’

by Matthew Gilligan

A person’s headphones are almost an extension of their body…so you better choose wisely!

And the woman you’re about to meet in this viral TikTok video wasn’t too crazy about the AirPods Max headphones she bought.

She wrote on her text overlay, “Me super excited to open my AirPod Max but returning them 2 hours later because they soooo uncomfortable.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “should’ve listened to TikTok.”

Check out her video.

@saffronjackson1

You live & you learn… I shouldve listened to Tiktok 🥲 #fyp #apple #airpod #airpodmax

♬ son original – Cat’slife – Cat’slife

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this video.

This individual had a recommendation.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this person chimed in.

That was a quick turnaround!

