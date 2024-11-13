Sister-in-Law Goes All Out On Baby Gear For Her Childless Home, But The Mom Calls Her Out For The Price Tags
When a childless couple offered to babysit their 7-month-old nephew, the parents were grateful—until they saw the high-end setup.
While the parents use a cheap high chair, the SIL bought one that costs $1,000, claiming it fit her kitchen’s aesthetic.
Now, the baby’s mom is furious, calling her SIL out for the upgrade.
AITAH for calling my SIL AH for buying a more expensive baby highchair for when she babysit my baby?
My husband and I (m35, f31) had our baby 7 months ago and now I have to go back to work soon.
On the days both my husband and I have the I evening shift or same weekend shift, my husband’s brother and his wife (m40, f42) offered to babysit.
They are childfree and work 9-5 and no weekends.
Sounds like a good deal.
Yesterday I was visiting and she showed me how she prepared their apartment with safety things and she also had purchased a baby chair.
A thousand dollar baby high chair.
I was appalled because the one I have is a 30 dollar one.
I told her that she was the ah for having a more expensive chair for MY child at her place when I have a 30 dollar chair.
Will baby know the difference? Only time will tell…or not.
She just shrugged and said that she was thinking about the rest of her interior and wanted a beautiful piece because it will be in the kitchen for a long period of time.
I was furious and left but my husband wants me to apologize for being rude?
How am I the rude one here when she obviously overtopped us with our OWN child?
Guess someone’s taking “the best for baby” a little too far.
Or does it really matter?
Reddit thinks she is wayyy out of line.
This person has the burn of a century.
This person spells out it beautifully.
This person thinks it’s a jealousy issue.
Sounds like the baby’s not the only one struggling to take a seat.
This woman needs to get a grip.
