Sister-in-Law Goes All Out On Baby Gear For Her Childless Home, But The Mom Calls Her Out For The Price Tags

AITAH for calling my SIL AH for buying a more expensive baby highchair for when she babysit my baby? My husband and I (m35, f31) had our baby 7 months ago and now I have to go back to work soon. On the days both my husband and I have the I evening shift or same weekend shift, my husband’s brother and his wife (m40, f42) offered to babysit. They are childfree and work 9-5 and no weekends.

Yesterday I was visiting and she showed me how she prepared their apartment with safety things and she also had purchased a baby chair. A thousand dollar baby high chair. I was appalled because the one I have is a 30 dollar one. I told her that she was the ah for having a more expensive chair for MY child at her place when I have a 30 dollar chair.

She just shrugged and said that she was thinking about the rest of her interior and wanted a beautiful piece because it will be in the kitchen for a long period of time. I was furious and left but my husband wants me to apologize for being rude? How am I the rude one here when she obviously overtopped us with our OWN child?

