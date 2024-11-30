Tenant Had No Choice But To Park On The Street, And Now An Older Resident Is Furious With Him About It

Some people are really fussy about people parking in front of their house, but fortunately most people aren’t quite as vocal about it as the man in this story.

Keep reading to see how he spoke to someone after he parked his car.

The streets are free, sir My living situation is not the most ideal. It’s a shared house with three others. The driveway is small and can only fit two cars, so I park my truck in the street. With how close the homes are there isn’t a lot of curb space, so I have to park a house down on the other side of the street, on the curb between two houses.

Then it becomes much more than inconvenient.

This morning I was finally confronted by the owner of one of the homes. Sixty-something boomer running some side-hustle out of his house and he doesn’t like that his customers can’t park directly in front of his house. He leads off by saying it’s rude to park in front of other people’s homes, and when he sees my Washington plates he adds in that if I was back in Washington I wouldn’t like other people parking in front of my house. Anyone from Tacoma or Seattle knows a lot of the older neighborhoods don’t have driveways. Street parking is all you get. I tell him as much, and he retorts with, “Well this is Texas!”

And reasoning with him seems futile.

After telling him I can park on the streets, he tells me to find out what happens if I park over his property line. I tell him everything from the sidewalk to the street is city owned, so he can’t do anything. He finally walks away threatening my truck again, and all I can say is “The streets are free, sir.” I’m tired of entitled boomers, and I hate Texas so much.

Here is what people are saying.

Keying his car, maybe?

Haha! Silver linings, I guess.

I think that would just make him even more ridiculous.

I bet he had to move for work.

Not a morning person, are you?

Thank goodness I don’t drive.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.