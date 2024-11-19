Texas Roadhouse Server Talked About the One Thing Customers Do That Drives Her Crazy. – ‘We have to alternate between the bread and the peanuts.’

I’ve never had the guts to do something like this, but I’m not surprised that it happens all the time.

I’m talking about people who go to restaurants to only stock up on free items…and not buy actual meals.

A Texas Roadhouse server named Liz took to TikTok to complain about this specific kind of customer in the form of a skit where she portrayed a server and a customer.

The server said, “Hi, guys. My name is Liz. Can I get you started off with anything?”

The customer answered, “Your rolls and your peanuts. We just like to eat the bread and the peanuts, like, while we decide what we want.”

The customer then added, “I said we have to eat the bread first in order to know what we want, and there’s still no peanuts.”

The server continued, “And here’s your guys’ peanuts. Are we ready to place any appetizers? Any?”

The customer replied, “I said we have to eat this whole basket and this whole bucket of peanuts to even know what we want! You know, our appetite is gonna change after I eat the bread and peanuts and drink my water.”

The customer character continued, “Please don’t return until you see that bucket of peanuts on the edge. And you can go ahead and bring more bread. We have to alternate between the bread and the peanuts.”

An hour “passed” in the skit, and the server once again tried to get the customer to order some food.

The customer replied, “You know what? Me and Sally have to go to the bathroom. So, um, yeah. You could just come back in, like, 10 minutes because, you know, we ate a lot of bread and a lot of peanuts. Then, you can come back and take our order.”

The server answered, “No problem.”

The caption Liz wrote to her video says it all: “I HATE THESE PPL.”

I can’t believe people have the nerve to do this…

