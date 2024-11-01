Bride Wanted To Make Sure Her Bridesmaids Picked Their Shoes Wisely, So Her Maid Of Honor Decided To Pack Seven Pairs Of Shoes

Brides can obsess over seemingly unimportant details of their wedding.

For example, in today’s story, the bride is overly concerned about what shoes her bridesmaids are going to wear.

The maid of honor, who happens to be her sister, decides to play a trick on the bride on her wedding day, and yes, it’s all about the shoes!

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Concerned about my shoe selection? I’ll pick something “beautiful” for your wedding… When my sister got married, many moons ago, she asked if I would be able to come to her wedding (I live on the other side of the country) and if I would be her MOH. I gladly accepted, even though we both knew I wouldn’t be able to be part of many of the events leading up to the big day. My aunt was making our dresses so she wasn’t worried about that, but almost right away she started going on about how I needed to find “nice” shoes for her wedding. To the point where every time we talked she would mention them… then she started sending messages via other family members to carefully consider shoe styles and find something nice for her wedding.

She has a lot of shoes.

Something you should know about me, I LOVE shoes…. When my now husband and I moved in together I got rid of over half of my collection, and I STILL had over 40 pairs. I couldn’t have pulled a suitable dress out of my closet, but man… shoes I’ve got. A few weeks before the wedding I’m wandering through the Mart of Walls and I notice a pair of lucite stripper shoes. Not with a huge platform, but 5” heels. I found a picture, but it won’t let me attach it. I try them on, and as I started walking, they started flashing like those kids shoes!!!

It’s the day of the wedding…

I told my mother and aunt what I was up to, packed my bags, and flew home for the wedding. I arrived early the day before the wedding, just in time for the rehearsal dinner, but not with a lot of time for anything else… The day of, we went and got our hair and makeup done, then came home to get dressed. I put on my dress and my flashy shoes and my sister calls from downstairs that we have to go.

Her sister goes crazy when she sees the shoes.

So I start down the carpeted stairs. I can tell the second my sister sees the shoes. There was an eye roll and a brief moment of silence. Then I hit the hardwood… flash! flash! flash! flash! flash! flash! And she starts losing it! “Are you kidding me?!? You had ONE JOB!!!”

She actually brought six more pairs of shoes.

Mom and aunt start saying that they’re not that bad… and one of the colours that they flash is her wedding colour… We only let her stew for maybe a minute before the bunch of us couldn’t help but laugh… I told her it was a joke and ran back upstairs to grab the six pairs of shoes I had brought for her to choose from… She asked me to wear the flashy ones at the reception once the dancing started.

That was a funny wedding joke, and I love that her sister ended up wanting her to wear the shoes at the reception.

I’m glad her sister took the joke well!

We all needed a funny wedding story.

