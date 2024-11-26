Middle Sister Had An Affair With The Older Sister’s Husband And Ended Up Marrying Him, But Now She Wants Her Little Sister On Her Side

Divorce is never easy, but imagine getting divorced because your sister had an affair with your husband.

That is completely messed up.

That’s the situation in today’s story, and the sister who broke up the first marriage seems to want to downplay the reality of the situation.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for not supporting my sister after our niece/her stepdaughter talked badly about her publicly? The title might be confusing so let me explain. All names are fake btw. I have two sisters. Jenna (39f) is the oldest and Kate (36f) is the middle. I’m (28f) the youngest of the girls in our family. Jenna started dating Joe (40m) in high school and they got married at 20 and had their first child 3 years later. Together they had Belle (16f), Kai (14m) and Sorin (13m). When the kids were younger Jenna learned that Kate and Joe were having an affair. She kicked Joe out and disowned Kate from that day forward.

Joe ended up marrying Kate.

The kids were all at least a little aware of the fact dad and Aunt Kate were together too fast for it not to have started when he was married to mom. It ruined Kate’s relationship with the kids. They were close before. And Jenna was always glad that they turned against Kate and didn’t turn her into mom #2. Kate and Joe ended up getting married, and Kate tried to pretend like she was now just a stepmom to the kids, or more like a second mom.

Belle is very vocal about not liking Kate.

I sided with Jenna and made it clear to Kate that I thought she and Joe were so gross. Even if they hadn’t done Jenna dirty, which they did, they made life so much more complicated for the kids. Of all the kids, Belle is the most vocally and clear against Kate. She has told Kate she hates her, she has made it her mission to make Kate’s life hard every time she’s with her and Joe. She doesn’t ignore the fact her dad is to blame, but he’s far less interested in healing his relationship with his kids. But Kate cares a whole lot from what I have been told.

I don’t really see or speak to her anymore. But I’m close with the kids and other family members see them together sometimes.

Belle makes sure everyone knows the details about how Kate’s relationship with Joe started.

Anyway, Belle has really given Kate a hard time and it bothers Kate. And until recently she thought she could win them around, but then she found out that Belle had spilled publicly to friends, friends parents, people at school, and people in Kate’s life who she works with, that Kate and Joe had an affair and Kate and Jenna are sisters. People have seriously turned on Kate and it hurt her at work socially. She’s also being snubbed more in general.

Kate wants OP’s advice.

Kate was hurt and tried to come to me for comfort and advice on “what to do” re Belle. But I told her she should talk to our brothers (33m and 30m) or someone who does support her. I told her I wasn’t going to be able to give any good or helpful advice and that she’s just dealing with the consequences of what she did to our sister. She told me I could still be a better sister to her instead of refusing to offer my support. She said no matter what we’re still sisters and she did nothing to me. AITA?

She should just stay out of it. She is not involved.

Kate has to face the consequences of her actions.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

Kate brought this on herself.

Did Kate forget what a bad sister she was to Jenna?

Kate needs to accept her fate.

Belle is awesome.

It might be best to cut off contact with Kate.

She’s only getting what she deserves.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.