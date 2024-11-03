Boss Ruled The Office With An Iron Fist, But She Didn’t Know How To Use A Computer. So Her Subordinates Used Her Tech Woes Against Her For The Perfect Revenge.

Toxic bosses have a way of making work unbearable, but creative mischief can provide some much-needed relief.

In one dysfunctional office, a sneaky wireless mouse prank helped lighten the mood under a bigoted manager’s oppressive rule.

Causing my boss to mess up what she wrote in emails by plugging in a wireless mouse One of my first workplaces had extremely toxic management. It was owned and run by an old couple in their 60s were “co-CEOs.”

Their management style left a lot to be desired, to say the least.

The wife in particular was a bitter, bigoted jerk who would micromanage everyone, take credit for our work and also hated my guts more than the rest of the team. (I am minority, female, young and also opinionated, i.e. all the things she despises.)

But she wasn’t without her blind spots.

Because she’s quite old, she never learned to touch type and instead does the typical

hunt-and-peck” style. So once she starts typing she stares down at her keyboard the entire time. She also tends to write quite long emails. I became so jaded that any form of revenge was messing with her to brighten my day.

So one time I decided to plug a wireless dongle for a mouse into her PC. Once I saw she was typing, I’d wait until she’d typed a reasonable amount and then click using the spare mouse somewhere random.

She’d continue typing, look up, and rage at her computer and have to start again. Sometimes I’d repeat the process within the same email for extra fun. My colleagues were in on it, so I’d give them a heads-up when I clicked so we could all have a laugh.

When I was done, I’d simply wait until she left and casually unplug the dongle from her PC. Honestly this is one of the things that kept me sane while I was there until I managed to escape. Find joy in the little things :’)

This boss may have thought she was running the show, but her subordinates showed that all it took was one wrong click to level the playing fields.

Sometimes surviving a tough job means finding humor in the chaos.

