Parents Helped Their Son With A Down Payment On A Home, And Now Their Daughter Is Upset She Doesn’t Get The Same

AITAH for giving my son a downpayment on a house but not my daughter? I have two kids, a son and a daughter. My son is a hardworking guy, been saving up for years, but he’s struggling to get a house in today’s insane market. My daughter, on the other hand, married a wealthy guy a few years back. Her husband’s family is loaded and they live in a big fancy house that, frankly, makes ours look like a shack. No shame, just reality.

My son finally found a place he loves, but he was short on the down payment. My wife and I decided to help him out—gave him some cash to make it happen. We could do this because I had a big sports bet hit on Stake. We’re not talking millions here, just enough to get him over the line. He’s super grateful, and honestly, it feels good to be able to do that for him. Now, my daughter heard about it, and she’s furious. She’s accusing us of favoritism, saying that we never gave her any financial help like this. Thing is, we did help her a lot in the past. She was kind of a mess growing up—always getting into trouble, dropping out of college, even a stint in rehab. We spent a small fortune getting her life back on track, and when she married into money, we thought, “Great, she’s set now.”

We’re not exactly rolling in it ourselves, so helping her husband buy a THIRD vacation home is not on our list of priorities. Now she’s telling everyone I’m playing favorites. It’s driving a wedge in the family. I don’t think it’s unreasonable to help my son get a house when he’s starting from scratch, especially since we’ve already given her so much support over the years. So, AITA or is my daughter just entitled?

