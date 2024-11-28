This Woman Ordered A Chicken Salad At Chipotle, But Ended Up With Some Extra Protein She Didn’t Ask For

Picture this – you’re about to munch on your favorite meal and you discover something crawling in your food.

This is NOT the scenario any of us want to imagine when we buy a meal at a fast food restaurant.

Chloé (@brwnskyn.chlo) claimed she found a tiny bug in her burrito bowl and she gave the insect its moment of fame, filming it sitting on her kitchen counter.



Chloé wrote: “Chipotle, wtf?”. She showed her followers her meal and a receipt.

“I just got this,” she said. “Look.” The receipt reads that she’d dished out $9.60 on a Chicken Salad. Yummy right?!

Well, according to Chloé – no, far from a delish experience!

She said she’d only just bought the meal 15 minutes earlier.



“What the heck is that?” she said, showing a tiny green bug crawling around on the top of the bowl.

She added: “I feel sick.”

A lot of people reacted to the post, saying they’d had bad food experiences too.

Maybe we need little nets to catch critters when we eat out? Lol.

Though bugs are full of protein, so, all might not be lost, right?! Ha!

Watch the full video here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Let us be, say the bugs!

Fresh and protein, yum! Ha.

It’s like lettuce is the new conspiracy for bugs!

This is a bit unsettling.

I don’t know anyone who would be ok with it.

