November 28, 2024 at 4:49 pm

This Woman Ordered A Chicken Salad At Chipotle, But Ended Up With Some Extra Protein She Didn’t Ask For

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@brwnskyn.chlo

Picture this – you’re about to munch on your favorite meal and you discover something crawling in your food.

This is NOT the scenario any of us want to imagine when we buy a meal at a fast food restaurant.

Chloé (@brwnskyn.chlo) claimed she found a tiny bug in her burrito bowl and she gave the insect its moment of fame, filming it sitting on her kitchen counter.

Source: TikTok/@brwnskyn.chlo
Chloé wrote: “Chipotle, wtf?”.  She showed her followers her meal and a receipt.

“I just got this,” she said. “Look.” The receipt reads that she’d dished out $9.60 on a Chicken Salad. Yummy right?!

Well, according to Chloé – no, far from a delish experience!

She said she’d only just bought the meal 15 minutes earlier.

Source: TikTok/@brwnskyn.chlo
“What the heck is that?” she said, showing a tiny green bug crawling around on the top of the bowl.

She added: “I feel sick.”

A lot of people reacted to the post, saying they’d had bad food experiences too.

Maybe we need little nets to catch critters when we eat out? Lol.

Source: TikTok/@brwnskyn.chlo

Though bugs are full of protein, so, all might not be lost, right?! Ha!

Watch the full video here:

@brwnskyn.chlo

@Chipotle

♬ original sound – Chloé

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Let us be, say the bugs!

Source: TikTok/@brwnskyn.chlo

Fresh and protein, yum! Ha.

Source: TikTok/@brwnskyn.chlo

It’s like lettuce is the new conspiracy for bugs!

Source: TikTok/@brwnskyn.chlo

This is a bit unsettling.

I don’t know anyone who would be ok with it.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter