Consumer Shared Which Chocolate Brands Contain The Highest And Lowest Amounts Of Lead

We can’t have anything good anymore, can we?

Well, I guess there are certain chocolates to add to the list, too…

A woman named Angela posted a video on TikTok and talked to folks about the lead levels in different brands of chocolate.

She showed viewers information from Consumer Reports to shed some light on the subject.

Angela said, “Lindt Chocolate is in big trouble because they’re currently being sued for alleged false advertising, deceptive trade practices, and many other violations of consumer law.”

She added that researchers “found significant levels of lead and cadmium in their chocolate products and they’ve allegedly known about this since 2014.”

Citing the information from Consumer Reports, Angela said, “Now if you look at that number next to the red bar, that percentage correlates to [how much metal] is in one ounce of these dark chocolate bars relative to the California maximum allowable dose level for a whole day.”

The statistics show that Hu, Hershey’s, and Lily chocolate are all high in lead.

Angela explained that Beyond Good, Equal Exchange, and Scraffen Berger chocolate are high in cadmium.

The Theo, Trader Joe’s, Lily, and Green & Black brands of chocolate all have too much lead and cadmium.

And, if you’re health-conscious, Angela said that the brands that have the lowest amounts of lead and cadmium are Mast, Taza, Ghiradelli, and Valrhona.

Check out the video.

A lawyer named Kathleen posted a video and shed more light on why Lindt is in legal trouble.

Take a look at what she had to say.

The more you know…

The less chocolate you’ll eat.

