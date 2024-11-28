Brother Refused To Swap Bedrooms With His Sister So She Could Be Closer To Her Child, And He’s Standing His Ground Even Though She’s Upset

Switching bedrooms with a sibling can be a nice thing to do if they need some special accommodation for a time.

What if your adult sister wanted to change bedrooms with you even though she is supposed to be moving out soon and you really didn’t want to?

That is what the younger brother in this story experienced, and he said no but he isn’t sure if he is in the wrong here.

Check it out.

AITA for telling my sister I’m not swapping rooms with her because she should be moving out soon? I 18M was in the car with my mother today and she asked me if my sister had said anything to me about switching rooms. I said no and asked what she meant. She said that apparently my sister wanted to switch rooms with me soon because my room has a smaller room beside it, and she wanted to use that room for her daughter and then my room for her. My sister is 26 and still lives at home with me and her parents and she also has a two year-old daughter.

That was nice of him.

What makes this even more frustrating is that whenever she was pregnant we did actually swap rooms, because my room was downstairs. It was more convenient for her and I agreed to swap with her to help her out. So she got what she wanted and now she’s asking me to swap with her again because she’s never satisfied with what she has.

She really should be moving out soon.

I am 100% not swapping with her because she’s 26 and she was meant to be saving for the past year to move out. So there’s like zero point in us swapping rooms because she’s just gonna move out hopefully soon anyway. And I’m also planning on getting my room painted as well. When my mother told me about this I hadn’t heard anything about it but right when we went home my sister actually said to me how would I feel about switching rooms. So I obviously said no that I wouldn’t not be switching rooms with her.

Sounds like she is used to getting her way.

She actually seems surprised for some reason which I can’t understand because I’m not sure why she thought I would be on board with it. She asked me why and I told her that I thought she was moving out soon and she acted all offended and was like “oh so you want rid of us” and basically acting as if I heavily insulted her or something.

I can see how it would be convenient for her.

She was also yapping about how she just wants her daughter to have a room beside her as if they would make me feel bad enough to agree with her. I was just straight up and told her it wasn’t happening and she had the audacity to call me selfish and was just super mad at me for some reason lol. AITA?

It seems like a reasonable request for the sister to make, but it is also reasonable for the brother to decline.

Check out the comments to see what other people had to say.

Good points.

Yup, she asked, he answered. End of story.

Sounds like they want to stay out of it.

This person says he is not wrong for saying no.

This person thinks it is time for her to move out.

She asked, he answered, they all need to move on.

End of story.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.