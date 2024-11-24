November 24, 2024 at 2:49 pm

Tired Of Paying Big Money For Replacing Lost RFID Tags And Cards? This Person Found A Way To Avoid That Common Problem.

by Michael Levanduski

Source: TikTok/@zoltronic Shutterstock

Key fobs are a great tool that make it fast and easy to unlock doors and perform other tasks using NFC technology.

TikToker @zoltronic likes them but finds it frustrating that his apartment charges so much to replace one if it is broken or lost. So he found a solution.

In his video, he explains how to avoid wasting money on these. He starts off by saying, “My building charges $50 to replace these stupid tags.”

Source: TikTok/@zoltronic

That is a lot of money for something that costs almost nothing. He goes on, “Instead of paying them $50, instead I went on Amazon and bought this thing.”

He holds up a weird electronic device.

Source: TikTok/@zoltronic

From there he talks about what it is and says, “This is an RFID writer, it’s in like Chinese, it’s $13 but it literally comes with this, comes with a bunch of RFI cards, and a bunch of RFID tags.”

Seems like a really good deal.

Source: TikTok/@zoltronic

He wraps up the video by showing how to copy a working key fob, “All you have to do is take a working FOB, you turn it on, you hit the read button, read, now it says pass and now if I want to clone this onto a card, I just put this here and I do write.”

It looks really simple, and he is able to make as many as he wants.

That is a great deal!

Watch the full video to see exactly how it works.

@zoltronic

Best $13 i ever spent. Link in bio #condo #miami #rfid #flipperzero #renterfriendly

♬ original sound – Zoltronic

Check out what the people in the comments had to say.

This person thinks it is scary how easy it is.

Source: TikTok/@zoltronic

This guy says to make money doing it for other people.

Source: TikTok/@zoltronic

Here is a commenter who says the tags cost like $.15.

Source: TikTok/@zoltronic

This is a great way to save money!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

