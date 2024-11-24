Tired Of Paying Big Money For Replacing Lost RFID Tags And Cards? This Person Found A Way To Avoid That Common Problem.

Key fobs are a great tool that make it fast and easy to unlock doors and perform other tasks using NFC technology.

TikToker @zoltronic likes them but finds it frustrating that his apartment charges so much to replace one if it is broken or lost. So he found a solution.

In his video, he explains how to avoid wasting money on these. He starts off by saying, “My building charges $50 to replace these stupid tags.”

That is a lot of money for something that costs almost nothing. He goes on, “Instead of paying them $50, instead I went on Amazon and bought this thing.”

He holds up a weird electronic device.

From there he talks about what it is and says, “This is an RFID writer, it’s in like Chinese, it’s $13 but it literally comes with this, comes with a bunch of RFI cards, and a bunch of RFID tags.”

Seems like a really good deal.

He wraps up the video by showing how to copy a working key fob, “All you have to do is take a working FOB, you turn it on, you hit the read button, read, now it says pass and now if I want to clone this onto a card, I just put this here and I do write.”

It looks really simple, and he is able to make as many as he wants.

That is a great deal!

Watch the full video to see exactly how it works.

Check out what the people in the comments had to say.

This person thinks it is scary how easy it is.

This guy says to make money doing it for other people.

Here is a commenter who says the tags cost like $.15.

This is a great way to save money!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!