Traveler Followed Local Registration Laws In China, Yet Their Girlfriend And Her Sister Questioned Their Judgment With Intense Fury

Exploring new cultures can be a rewarding adventure, but it can also come with unexpected pitfalls.

In a bid to play it safe, one traveler’s attempt to comply with local laws left them facing unexpected backlash from their girlfriend and her family.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for registering with the police Recently I went with my Chinese GF to Hangzhou, China and stayed a few days at her sister’s apartment.

The traveler tried to familiarize themselves with local law.

I know that when arriving to China, foreigners are required to register their address with the police within 24 hours of arriving.

But their girlfriend took a more lax approach.

My GF said I don’t have to do this, as it is not really enforced, but I would rather be safe than sorry.

They followed their better judgement and decided to register anyway.

So after we landed, I went to the police station the next day and registered with the police. My GF’s sister received a call from the police.

Their girlfriend and her sister were not pleased with this decision.

When I came back to the apartment, she was furious with me, insulted me and told my GF she should break up with me.

Now it’s led to a huge fallout in their relationship.

My GF agreed with my sister (though was not so aggressive). Was I in the wrong? AITA?

The traveler meant no harm to the family – they were only trying to protect themselves.

What did Reddit think?

When it comes to the law, it’s better safe than sorry – especially in unfamiliar surroundings.

They definitely aren’t in the wrong for trying their best to follow the rules.

This redditor doesn’t think the girlfriend nor her sister were looking out for the traveler’s best interests.

It would be hard to get away with something in a country known for its surveillance.

Though the traveler’s intentions were clear, they ended up stepping their way into a cultural minefield.

Looks like they’ll be registering for a trip to the doghouse next.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.