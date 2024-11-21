November 21, 2024 at 10:48 am

Traveller Shows The Unusual Setup In Her Hotel Room Bathroom, Which Features A Seperate Room For The Toilet

You never know what you’re gonna get when you check into a hotel room…

And the woman who posted this video on TikTok was surprised about what she encountered in the bathroom of her hotel room.

The woman showed viewers that the sink and bathtub were in one room…but the toilet was in a separate room.

To make things even weirder, one door separates the two rooms and that’s how hotel guests go between the two spaces.

The woman asked, “Is this normal? I have never seen this in my life.”

Doesn’t look like there would be a whole lot of privacy in there…

Here’s the video.

@keyhunters3

there’s two frames but only one door?? it works though 🤷 #hotels #hotelroom

♬ original sound – Key

This is what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another viewer chimed in.

And one TikTokker shared a story.

This is quite unusual!

