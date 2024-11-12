Uber Eats Driver Was Fired Up About A Customer Who Tip-Baited Her. – ‘I shopped and did a $153 worth of food of snacks for you guys.’

Tip-baiting seems to be a genuine concern among delivery drivers these days and here’s another story to prove that point.

An Uber Eats driver named Dawn showed TikTok viewers what happened when she had a run-in with a customer who she said tip-baited her.

Dawn said the order was for $143 for a number of items but that the customer cut down her tip after she completed the order.

The text overlay reads, “Uber can’t keep letting people Bait tip.”

The original tip was supposed to be $21 but Dawn only received $5.59 after she made the delivery.

Dawn confronted the customer and said, “I shopped and did a $153 worth of food of snacks for you guys. And then Uber tells me, ‘Oh, by the way, they took away all this money. And you only got paid $5 for this trip.’”

The man told Dawn he never changed the tip and said, “I haven’t even touched my app since you guys left. So I don’t even know what you’re communicating.”

But Dawn had the receipts and she showed a screenshot of a text from Uber Eats that reads, “I have reviewed this trip and found that the customer did reduce the tip after delivery.”

Take a look at the video.

@dawngarza DO BETTER OR YALL GONNA LOSE ALL THE DRIVERS!!!!! AND BE BACK TO PICKING UP YO OWN SHIT! Uber needs to stop letting them do this !!!! ♬ original sound – Dawn Garza

I can’t believe customers are allowed to do this…

