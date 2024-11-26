Uncle Gives His Nephew A Fun Movie Night, But When The Kid’s Controlling Mom Finds Out About The Details She’s Furious

Hanging out with uncles and aunts can be fun.

They’re like brothers and sisters but older and cooler, and you get to stay up late and eat stuff your parents might not allow.

In this story, one uncle and his husband gave their nephew a fun movie night. But when the mom found out what they’d eaten, she flipped out.

Read on to find out what happened.

AITA for giving my nephew pizza bagels? My husband and I are hosting my sister, as well as her husband and their two kids (a toddler and a 12-year-old). My sister and her husband don’t have a lot of time alone and can’t afford to take many vacations. My husband and I put them up in a hotel for a night while they’re here, so that they can have some alone time without the kids. My husband and I don’t have any kids, but we’re perfectly capable of taking care of the kids for a couple days solo.

Let’s find out what happened next.

The toddler was pretty easy. She ate baby food and bottles and some puffed cereal stuff that my sister provided. The problem came with feeding my 12-year-old nephew. For dinner we made a tossed salad together. Everyone helped out with chopping vegetables, it was great. Then we made pizza bagels for the main. We had a great low-key dinner with our salads and bagel bites and we “camped out” in the TV room watching a movie until my nephew fell asleep. In my mind I thought it was a great evening.

This is where the fun begins.

My sister and brother-in-law come back home from the hotel and we were chatting in the kitchen when she noticed the pizza bagel box sitting in the recycling. She said, “you eat pizza bagels?” and I replied, “well not usually, but we made them last night.” She flipped out on me for feeding her son such a “garbage snack.” That’s when I said “whoa, we made a nice chopped salad to go along with it,” and then she flipped out more for the fact that this was not merely a snack but our dinner.

Uh-oh. Check out what the sister said next.

I told her that people have pizza and salad for dinner all the time, so what was wrong with this? It was fun and easy. She told me that now I’m going to have her son obsessed with junk food and that if she had known that this was going to happen, she never would have trusted us with taking care of them. She said, “you’re not a parent and it shows,” which honestly just felt like a low blow. My BIL apologized to me in private but my sister is still acting cold. AITA?

Sounds like someone is going a little overboard.

These uncles were just giving their niece and nephew a fun night away from their parents!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person agreed that the sister was being a little unfair.

Others agreed, pointing out that these uncles paid for the sister’s night in a hotel too!

While this person pointed out that the pizza bagels weren’t entirely devoid of nutrition.

Other posters expressed concern about the way the sister was policing her kids’ diets.

Obviously the nutrition of kids is paramount if they’re to grow up healthy and happy.

But that includes treats in moderation too.

This mom is going completely overboard and risks her kids being resentful and unhappy too.

